India To Manufacture Over 1,000 Amrit Bharat Trains in Coming Years, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that India is set to produce a minimum of 1,000 next-generation Amrit Bharat trains in the upcoming years, with ongoing efforts to develop trains capable of reaching speeds up to 250 kmph. In an exclusive interview, Vaishnaw revealed that the Railways has initiated the process of exporting Vande Bharat trains, anticipating the first export within the next five years.

While speaking on the transformational initiatives taken by the Railways in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, he said the world's highest railway bridge Chenab bridge and the first under-river water tunnel for Kolkata metro are some of the significant technological advancements that happened in the rail sector.

Vaishnaw highlighted the significant social responsibility undertaken by the railways, emphasizing that approximately 7 billion people are transported annually, averaging around 25 million passengers each day. He noted that the fare system is structured in a manner where if the cost of transportation per person amounts to Rs 100, the railways charges only Rs 45, thus providing an average discount of 55% to every passenger.

Talking about affordability, the minister said, We have designed Amrit Bharat which is a world-class train. It provides 1,000 km of travel at a price of only Rs 454. That is the kind of affordability that has been provided. Vande Bharat is highly popular among youths. Practically, every week one Vande Bharat is getting inducted into the fleet. We will be manufacturing at least 400 to 500 of these trains in the coming few years, Vaishnaw added.

