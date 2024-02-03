India to Replace Military Personnel in 3 Aviation Platforms in Maldives by May 10

India announced a resolution with the Maldives to replace its military personnel in three aviation platforms within the island nation. This development follows Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's previous call for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel by March 15.

Following a high-level meeting in Delhi, the Maldivian foreign ministry stated that India will replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10, with the first phase set to be completed by March 10.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted the agreement, stating, "Both sides agreed that the government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by March 10, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by May 10.President Muizzu, often regarded as a pro-China leader, had previously urged India to withdraw all military personnel from the Maldives by March 15.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India also confirmed the resolution, stating, "Both sides agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms, providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives."

Currently, approximately 80 Indian military personnel are stationed in the Maldives, primarily to operate two helicopters and an aircraft, which have been instrumental in conducting numerous medical evacuations and humanitarian missions.

The MEA further mentioned that discussions between the two nations also encompassed broader bilateral cooperation and the expedited implementation of ongoing development projects. The next meeting of the high-level core group is scheduled to take place in Male on a mutually convenient date, according to the MEA.

This resolution signifies a diplomatic breakthrough between India and the Maldives, ensuring the continuation of critical aviation services while addressing the concerns raised by President Muizzu regarding military personnel presence.