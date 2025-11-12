India, UNDP discuss evolving dynamics in UN system and need for reforms

New Delhi, Nov 12 India and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday held discussions on enhancing collaboration between both sides to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and digital transformation.

Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George met UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu, discussing evolving dynamics in the United Nations system and the need for reforms.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu and discussed India-UNDP collaboration to achieve SDG goals, digital transformation besides India's project assistance to foster South-South cooperation to achieve SDGs and address climate action in developing countries. They also discussed about the evolving dynamics in the UN system and the need for reforms during UN@80," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Haoliang Xu reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to India’s development priorities and discussed ways to strengthening India’s leadership on South-South Cooperation.

Haoliang Xu, currently on a visit to India, also met Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and reaffirmed UNDP's strong partnership with the Government of India.

Following the meeting, UNDP India, in a post on X, wrote, "In New Delhi, Haoliang Xu, UN Under-Secretary-General and Acting Administrator met with Ms Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Dept of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and reaffirmed UNDP’s strong partnership with the Government of India. UNDP India appreciates the Ministry’s leadership & guidance in the successful implementation of its Country Programme."

"In our journey forward, we will continue to support the govt by: Investing in innovative development solutions and mobilizing partnerships for impact thru global expertise, knowledge exchange and technical support. Advancing national priorities on Sustainable Finance + supporting state govts. Sharing India’s experience globally, esp across the Global South," it added.

On Tuesday, Team UN in India welcomed Haoliang Xu to Delhi. During the event, Xu spoke about the UN reforms, UN80 initiative and the close partnership between India and the UN to achieve the SDGs.

In New Delhi, Haoliang Xu also visited a health centre and saw India's digital health solutions in action. UNDP India stated that it is proud to partner with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in advancing people-first digital solutions that make healthcare more inclusive and efficient.

UNDP Acting Administrator also participated in an event celebrating 10 years of India's digital transformation. UNDP appreciated India for its leadership in building and scaling homegrown, interoperable digital health systems for India and the Global South.

Haoliang Xu also met NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery and discussed expanding support to states through the Sustainable Development Goal Coordination Centre (SDGCAC) to drive measurable results at the community level.

