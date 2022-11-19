India, US join 'Yudh Abhyas' military exercise 100 km from China

India and the United States on Friday joined in the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas, a joint military training exercise at Auli in Uttarakhand.

"Indian Army and US Army join hands for Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2022," said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

According to Army, the joint exercise focuses on employing an Infantry Battalion Group in Peace Keeping and Disaster Relief operations under the United Nations mandate. "It will help both countries to encounter China by endorsing each other. The 15-day long exercise will focus on high altitude, extremely cold climate warfare," said ADG PI, Indian Army.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and USA with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) in October 2021, read the Ministry of Defence statement.

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment participated in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule includes all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations are working together to achieve common objectives.

The joint exercise also focuses on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity, added the statement.

In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills and experiences of both Armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics are scheduled to be be carried out.

The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The exercise also involves exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques and information operations.

The exercise is aimed to facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.

( With inputs from ANI )

