India Water Crisis: Half of Country's Districts to Face Severe Shortages by 2050 , Says Report

New Delhi: More than half of India's districts are likely to face a serious water crisis by 2050 due to the changed seasonal cycle due to climate change, excessive extraction of groundwater, and deliberate neglect of water recharge. This shocking warning was given in a report prepared to increase the water conservation capacity of agriculture. This will lead to a huge increase in the demand for water per capita in India over the next 25 years.

Also Read | Mumbai's Water Stock Hits 3-Year Low at 21.86%, But No Cuts Imminent, Says BMC



Use of rice, sugarcane

The country uses the most amount of water for agriculture. In India, 80 to 90 percent of the available water is used for agriculture. The water is then used for domestic as well as industrial purposes. Rice, wheat, and sugarcane are the three crops that use the most water. The report also said that 20 percent of water can be saved if it is used properly for agriculture.

India will not have enough water supply due to the scarcity of water resources compared to the growing population. Seventy-six percent don't have enough water. This threatens to create a severe water crisis in the country, according to a report by DCM Shriram and Sattva Knowledge.

17% of the population; 4% water storage

India accounts for 17 percent of the world's population. Only 4% of the world's total water reserves are available in India. If less than 1,700 cubic meters of water is available per person, the area is facing a serious water crisis, according to the Frankenmark Index.