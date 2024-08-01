India Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Above-Normal Rainfall for August and September, La Nina Conditions Likely by Month-End

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that India is expected to experience above-normal rainfall in August and September. Additionally, there is a strong possibility that favorable La Nina conditions will emerge by the end of August.

The monsoon plays a vital role in India’s agriculture, affecting 52 percent of the net cultivated area. It is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that are key for drinking water and power generation nationwide.

The IMD forecasts that rainfall across India in August and September will reach 106 percent of the long-period average of 422.8 mm. Since June 1, the country has recorded 453.8 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal of 445.8 mm by 2 percent, thanks to a wetter July following a drier June.

IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, speaking at an online press conference, indicated that most areas of the country are expected to experience normal to above-normal rainfall. However, below-normal rainfall is anticipated in parts of the northeast, adjoining east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch, as well as certain regions in central and peninsular India.

India saw a nine percent increase in rainfall compared to normal in July, with the central region receiving 33 percent more rain than usual. IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra noted that central India, a region highly dependent on monsoon rains for agriculture, has enjoyed abundant rainfall for the third consecutive monsoon season, positively impacting the agricultural sector.