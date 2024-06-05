India Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave and Rainfall Alerts for Various Regions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave-like conditions in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and surrounding regions for today, June 5. In contrast, states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala are expected to experience severe rainfall on Wednesday.

The IMD warns that "heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand from June 4th to 8th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan on June 4th and 5th; Bihar from June 5th to 8th; and Odisha from June 4th to 6th, 2024."

From June 5 to June 7, Delhi might receive light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, providing some relief from the intense heat. During this period, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. Additionally, thunderstorms are anticipated in various areas of western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

