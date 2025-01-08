India Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana; Ooty Freezes at Zero Degrees Amid Avalanche Fear

Visibility was severely reduced in the national capital on Tuesday morning due to dense fog. As a result, at least 25 trains ran later than scheduled. Visibility was also significantly compromised in more than a dozen states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Locals in Jammu and Kashmir have found some relief as temperatures have increased in certain areas, with temperatures recorded above freezing in Srinagar. However, rains have been warned in Himachal Pradesh.

Severe cold in Punjab and Haryana

Severe cold persisted in the states of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday. The lowest temperature in Gurdaspur district was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Amritsar, Punjab, was 6.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees Celsius below normal.

Zero temperature in Ooty

In addition to the north, the mountainous region of Tamil Nadu, commonly known as Ooty, recorded a temperature of zero degrees Celsius. An avalanche occurring some distance from Ooty caused a sharp drop in temperature. In the avalanche area, temperatures were recorded below zero, reaching as low as two degrees Celsius. Locals have been suffering immensely due to the severe cold, and farmers are concerned as the cold adversely affects their tea plantations.