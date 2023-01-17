India welcomes UNSC's decision to declare Abdul Rehman Makki global terrorist

New Delhi, Jan 17 India on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to declare Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist.

"We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while responding to media queries.

He further added that threats from terrorism in the region remain high and sanctions by the UNSC are an effective tool to curb such threats.

India will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism, Bagchi said.

The spokesperson informed that Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.

The spokesperson informed that Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.

Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the LeT's deputy chief, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

His listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor