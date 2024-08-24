'India Will Be Free From Naxalism By March 2026': HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that India will be free from Naxalism by March 2026 during a meeting held on Saturday. The meeting, which took place in Chhattisgarh, brought together Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states, to address left-wing extremism in the region.

The discussion focused on evaluating the effectiveness of measures against Naxal insurgency and the progress of infrastructure projects in areas known as Red Corridors across nine states affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). Shah highlighted that the meeting aimed to ensure comprehensive implementation of government schemes in Naxal-affected regions, address challenges in infrastructure development, and push for a decisive approach against Naxalism and leftist ideologies.

"With 100% implementation of Central and Chhattisgarh government schemes in these areas, along with the advancement of infrastructure projects, we are making significant strides. It’s time for a final push combined with determined political action to combat left-wing extremism and Naxalism," Shah stated. He emphasised the progress made, noting a 70% reduction in the deaths of security personnel and civilians over the past decade. Shah expressed optimism that by March 2026, India would be entirely free from Naxalism.

The meeting saw participation from top officials, including police chiefs from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal—states where Naxalism has been notably contained, according to recent data from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On August 25, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the new Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Raipur, following a review meeting. His visit to Chhattisgarh, which began on August 23, also included a visit to the Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Ashram in Raipur. Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, took to social media to share his experience.

"I had the honour of visiting the birthplace of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran, Chhattisgarh. Vallabhacharya Ji, a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, made significant contributions to devotional traditions through his Shuddhadvait philosophy and established the Pushti sect, which revitalised Vaishnava devotion," Shah wrote. He added, "Visiting this sacred place offers a profound experience of Vallabhacharya Ji’s devotion and teachings.