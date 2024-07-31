India Working on Developing Bullet Trains With Indigenous Technology, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India is advancing its efforts to develop bullet trains using indigenous technology, announced Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw highlighted the technological complexity of the bullet train project, which currently involves the construction of the first line between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with support from Japan.

Vaishnaw added that the bullet train will cover a total distance of 508 km between the two western cities. Construction is currently progressing at full pace on a 320 km stretch of this route.

Progress in Maharashtra has picked up speed since the BJP-Shiv Sena administration took office in 2022, with all necessary permissions granted. Additionally, work is underway on India’s first 21-km undersea rail tunnel. While initially dependent on foreign technology, India is now concentrating on developing its own capabilities to achieve self-reliance.