Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Accidentally Releases Ordnance Near Pokhran Firing Range in Rajasthan Due to Technical Malfunction

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet experienced a technical malfunction in the onboard, leading to the inadvertent release of an air store near the Pokhran firing range area in Rajasthan on Wednesday, August 21. The IAF has confirmed the incident and stated that an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.

According to the official statement released by the IAF on X (formerly known as Twitter), "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area due to technical malfunction today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."