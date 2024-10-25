Indian and Chinese Armies Set to Complete Disengagement in Depsang, Demchok by October 28-29: Indian Army Sources

Sources from the Indian Army confirmed on Friday, October 25, that the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese troops is expected to be completed by October 28-29. This announcement follows ongoing negotiations aimed at easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"No quid pro quo in the talks with China. The decisions in the present talks have been taken only for Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh. Indian Army and Chinese Army to start patrolling up to their respective patrolling points by the end of this month," Indian Army sources told news agency ANI.

The Indian Army sources said that the latest agreement is applicable only for Depsang and Demchok and not for other places. It said that the troops from both sides will go back to positions they held pre-April 2020, and they will patrol border areas where they used to do before the India-China standoff.

Indian Army and Chinese Army to complete disengagement by October 28-29 of this month: Indian Army sources pic.twitter.com/i0hhcC19xu — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

"The latest agreements will be applicable only for Depsang and Demchok and not for other places. This agreement will not be applicable to other friction zones. Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020," said Indian Army sources.

Also Read | India, China need to strengthen cooperation, properly manage their differences: Chinese envoy.

"Regular ground commanders meetings will continue to be held. A particulate strength of troops in the patrols has been identified and inform each other when we are going to patrol to avoid any miscommunication. All temporary infrastructure like sheds or tents and troops will be removed. The two sides will have surveillance over the area. Patrolling points in the Depsang and Demchok will be the points where we had been patrolling traditionally pre-April 2020," it added.