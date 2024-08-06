Indian Army Constructs Bridge Over Indus River in Eastern Ladakh (Watch Video)

Amid the increasing tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has completed the construction of a hume pipe bridge over the Indus River in eastern Ladakh. The new infrastructure is expected to enhance communication and provide better access to the remote villages of Nyoma and Nidar.

Nyoma Sappers of Snow Leopard Brigade as part of Infra Development of Eastern Ladakh have constructed a Hume pipe bridge over Indus River. The bridge will significantly enhance connectivity and enable easy access to remote areas.

The bridge, built by the Nyoma Sappers of the Snow Leopard Brigade, aims to improve connectivity for both military and civilian use. The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the bridge's construction process, which has since gone viral on social media. The one-minute and seven-second video highlights heavy army vehicles traversing the bridge, demonstrating its strength and reliability.

The construction was completed swiftly, with the bridge now facilitating easier movement between Nyoma and Nidar. The use of hume pipes in the bridge's design contributes to its durability.

This development comes amid ongoing disputes between India and China, following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley and continued confrontations along the LAC. Reports have also indicated that China has been building military infrastructure in the region. On July 30, it was reported that China had constructed 400-metre bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, which is situated near the Line of Actual Control between India and China in Ladakh.