Indian Army field hospital treats over 3,600 quake victims in Turkey

New Delhi, Feb 21 The Indian Army's field hospital treated more than 3,600 earthquake victims in Turkey.

The Indian disaster relief team, comprising 99 personnel of the hospital and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), provided medical relief to the victims in Hatya province one of the worst-hit regions of the country.

The Indian team returned home on Monday.

The Ministry of Defence said that the team's effort has been applauded both at the national and international levels.

The field hospital treated a total of 3,604 casualties, provided emergency medical care and performed 40 major surgeries, 630 minor surgeries, 343 minor procedures, including 870 POP applications for fixing fractures.

The hospital established its unit in Iskenderun, Hatay province, on February 8, just two days after the massive earthquakes struck Turkey and the neighbouring Syria.

The hospital included a fully functional operation theatre and trauma care centre, a Defence Ministry official said.

The team included medical and surgical specialists; anaesthetists; orthopaedic; Maxillofacial Surgeon and Community Medicine Specialist for rendering medical assistance to earthquake victims.

Beside this, a lady medical official was also deployed for rendering medical care to female victims.

According to the Defence Ministry, the field hospital also provided dental treatment to 242 patients, carrying out 283 precautionary X-rays.

A total of 1,159 lab tests were carried out on the cases reported for treatment.

Replenishment to the field hospital was provided by Indian Army in the form of medical and surgical bricks as well as orthopaedic equipment.

The team had also set up a reception desk for receiving donations and distribution to the needy, the official said.

