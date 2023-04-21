Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 : The Indian Army brigade orgsed an Iftar party in the Sekelu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday.

Speaking on occasion, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson thanked Indian Army for orgzing the Iftar party and wished happy Ramzan to the people and expressed optimism that peace and tranquillity will prevail, ushering development in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian Army orgzed an Iftar party for the muslim community. This is not the first time every year the Iftar party is being orgsed by the army. Continuing the legacy this year also they have orgzed the iftar party for us. I would like to thank Indian army officers," said Shamim Ge BDC chairperson, Mandi.

Indian Army officers and BDC chairpersons and many people from the Muslim community participated in the Iftar after praying for the peace, happiness, prosperity and good health of all the countrymen in the nation.

The spirit behind orgsing the event was to celebrate the core values of our nation, synopsized by the unity in diversity, brotherhood and secularism.

During Ramzan, people have two main meals - the 'suhoor' or 'sehri' just before dawn and the 'iftar' after sunset.

According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor