Indian Army jawans celebrate Lohri at freezing heights along LOC in Baramulla

Indian Army jawans celebrated Lohri by dancing to the tunes of catchy Punjabi numbers at freezing heights along the Line of Control at Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13. The festival of Lohri marks the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring.

As per beliefs, Lohri has the longest night before winter passes and is followed by the shortest day of the year known as Magh in the Hindu lunar calendar.

