Indian Army organises eco-tourism exposure tour for college students from Arunachal's border areas

Itanagar, Jan 4 To promote youth empowerment and sustainable development, the Indian Army has facilitated an eco-tourism exposure tour for college students from border areas of Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, an official said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Indian Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, on Sunday flagged off an 11-day eco-tourism exposure tour from Along Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards youth empowerment and sustainable development in the state’s border regions.

He said the initiative was undertaken for students of NEFTU College at Aalo in West Siang district, with the objective of enhancing practical skills and creating livelihood opportunities linked to eco-tourism.

Lt Col Rawat said that prior to the exposure tour, a comprehensive three-day homestay and eco-tourism training capsule was conducted at Aalo, during which 30 students and two instructors were familiarised with the fundamentals of community-based tourism, responsible travel practices, and the economic potential of eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The training programme focused on preparing the students to act as future stakeholders in promoting sustainable tourism models in their home districts, he stated.

Following the training, the students were flagged off for an exposure visit to West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions, which are well known for successful eco-tourism and homestay initiatives.

During the 11-day tour, scheduled from January 4 to 14, participants will gain first-hand exposure to homestay management, tour guiding, trek leading, visitor interaction, and eco-tourism operations, enabling them to understand best practices that can be adapted to local conditions in West Siang district.

According to the defence spokesman, the initiative reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to nation building beyond its core security role by empowering local youth, encouraging self-reliance, and promoting sustainable livelihoods in remote and border areas.

