Indian Army's Chetak Corps conduct 'Exercise Chetak Chaukas'

Indian Army's Chetak Corps on Saturday conducted 'Exercise Chetak Chaukas' with all stakeholders to strengthen Rear Area Security, officials said.

"Indian Army's Chetak Corps conducted Exercise Chetak Chaukas focusing on planning, preparation, familiarisation & updation of the database with all stakeholders to strengthen Rear Area Security," Indian Army's South Western Command officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army's Desert Corps carried out tactical floatation to validate operational parameters under an all-arms combat simulation.

This was carried out besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills, said officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

