Indian Astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashant Nair to Travel to ISS Before Gaganyaan Mission

It is a proud moment for all Indians as our Indian Astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashant Nair are all set to fly high and represent our nation in space. Yes, both of these astronauts will be traveling to the international space station as a part of the national mission even before the ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

These two astronauts are from among the four astronauts who were chosen for the Gaganyaan mission. The decision will enable both of them to go to space even before the launch of the Gaganyaan mission. The announcement comes over a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on his official state visit to the United States last year, said that an Indian astronaut will travel to ISS as part of the US mission.

About Gagayaan

Gaganyaan is India's ambitious crewed spacecraft program developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aimed at demonstrating human spaceflight capabilities. The program is a significant step for India, intending to send a crew of three astronauts into low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 400 km for a mission lasting between five to seven days.