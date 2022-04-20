Indian Bar Association files contempt petition-cum-PIL against Sanjay Raut, others for levelling allegations against HC judges

Indian Bar Association has filed a contempt petition cum PIL against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others for levelling "false, scandalous and contemptuous allegations" against judges of Bombay High Court.

The petitioner has also made Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and Saamna Editor Rashmi Thackeray respondents.

In a statement, the Indian Bar Association said that the main reason for filing the petition was the allegations made by Sanjay Raut against Bombay High Court Judges and the entire judiciary alleging a biased approach in granting relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

"As per Sanjay Raut, the courts, on one hand, granted relief to people related with BJP but not granting relief to the accused belonging to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) etc. His indication was towards the no relief by the courts to the jailed Ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh," the statement further read.

The Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997.

In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

( With inputs from ANI )

