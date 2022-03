Indian Coast Guard launches auxiliary barge Urja Prabha in Gujarat's Bharuch

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday launched auxiliary barge Urja Prabha at the Shoft Shipyard in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

The barge was launched by Viraj Sharma, wife of Deputy Director-General of the Coast Guard DR Sharma.

According to ICG, Urja Prabha is 36.96 metres long with a draft of 1.85 metres.

"It will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to Indian Coast Guard ships deployed in the sea at far-flung areas," said ICG.

( With inputs from ANI )

