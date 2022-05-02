Indian Coast Guard launches Fast Patrol Vessel Kamla Devi

The Indian Coast Guard's ship named Kamla Devi, which is the fifth in a series of 5 Fast Patrol Vessels, was launched on Monday in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The entire design of these 'Fast Patrol Vessels' has been developed in-house by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) shipyard.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the ship was launched by Neela Pathania, wife of Director General Virender Singh Pathania.

"'Yard 2118' named 'Kamladevi', 5th in a series of 5 Fast Patrol Vessel indigenously designed and built by GRSE Kolkatta, in line with vision Make in India launched today by Neela Pathania, President Tatrakshika in the presence of DGICG and dignitaries," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.

Pathania also lauded the shipyard for preparing the ship for launch within a span of nine months from keel-laying which is ahead of schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor