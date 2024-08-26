Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 in Nighttime SAR Operation After MV ITT PUMA Sinks (Watch Video)

The Indian Coast Guard successfully carried out a rapid night-time rescue operation, saving 11 lives. The operation involved a coordinated sea-air Search and Rescue (SAR) effort after the MV ITT PUMA sank 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island while traveling from Kolkata to Port Blair. Despite challenging sea conditions, Indian Coast Guard vessels Sarang and Amogh, supported by a CG Dornier aircraft, executed the operation with precision.

On Friday, July 26, 14 crew members from a tugboat that drifted in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra’s Alibag coast were successfully rescued. The operation, involving a helicopter from the Indian Coast Guard, commenced around 9 a.m. and was conducted with the assistance of the Coast Guard. Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police, confirmed that all 14 crew members of the tugboat, operated by JSW Group, were safely rescued.