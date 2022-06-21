Indian Coast Guard rescues 15 Syrian mariners off K'taka coast

Bengaluru, June 21 Responding promptly to an SOS call, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 15 crew members of a merchant ship that had run aground off New Mangalore.

In a prompt and swift search and rescue mission, the Indian Coast Guard saved the lives of 15 Syrian nationals working on the foreign flag ship MV Princess Miral, which ran aground off New Mangalore on Tuesday.

The rescue mission was coordinated by Indian Coast Guard ships 'Vikram' and 'Amartya' braving the rough weather condition. The crew of the grounded vessel has abandoned the ship due to breech in hull and ingress of water in holds. The vessel was bound for Lebanon from Malaysia.

The successful operation reaffirms Indian Coast Guard's capabilities as the nodal agency for search and rescue operations in the Indian Ocean Region, a note issued by the ICG stated.

