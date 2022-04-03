Indian Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on-board fishing boat 50 nautical miles off Gujarat coast
By ANI | Published: April 3, 2022 01:30 PM2022-04-03T13:30:32+5:302022-04-03T13:40:08+5:30
Indian Coast Guard ships C-161 and C-413 on Sunday responded to a medical emergency on board the fishing boat Pawan Raj Hans approximately 50 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast.
According to an official statement, the Tandel of the boat suffered a paralytic attack and was unconscious.
A medical officer provided first aid and the patient has shifted to a government hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor