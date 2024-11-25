Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5-Tonne Drug Consignment From Fishing Boat in Andaman Waters

November 25, 2024

The Indian Coast Guard caught a huge consignment of about five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat near the Bay of Bengal in the Andaman waters on Monday, November 25, reported news agency ANI citing ICG officials. This is likely to be the largest drug consignment ever.

This is a developing story..More details are awaited.

