Indian Constitution Unveiled in Maithili and Sanskrit; 22-Language Translation to Complete by March 2025

The Government of India has launched a major initiative to translate the Constitution into all 22 scheduled languages of the 8th Schedule, with plans to complete the project by March 2025. The first editions, in Maithili and Sanskrit, have already been unveiled.

The edition has been developed by the National Translation Mission of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru, under the aegis of the Official Languages Wing of the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Maithili, primarily spoken in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, has now been added to the list of languages in which the Constitution is available. This move aims to empower Maithili-speaking citizens by providing them with a better understanding of constitutional principles in their native language.

The Indian Constitution, the longest written constitution in the world, was initially drafted in English. However, recognizing the need for broader accessibility, there was a growing demand for its translation into Hindi.

