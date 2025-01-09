Indian diaspora confident and optimistic about PM Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delegations from across the world attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Indian diaspora resonated with his vision, expressing hope for a more developed and progressive India by 2047.

Sushant Satapathy, a delegate from Chicago, reflected on PM Modi's call for greater engagement from the diaspora.

"PM Modi said we are an extension of India and have a role to play. Staying connected and working for the betterment of our homeland is crucial. Promoting technology, tourism, and trade is possible, and by 2047, India will be much more progressed and significant than it is now," he stated.

In his speech, PM Modi praised the Indian diaspora as "ambassadors to the world" and emphasised their crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader.

Highlighting India's democratic ethos, PM Modi declared, "India is not just the 'mother of democracy,' but democracy is ingrained in our way of life."

Annapurna Devi Pandey, who has lived in California for 35 years, expressed her admiration for the Prime Minister's message.

"It was wonderful listening to him. He said valuable things, focusing on inclusivity, diversity, and the power of India as the fifth-largest economy. It’s very inspiring. We are proud Indians, and India is progressing well," she remarked.

Razik Wakil, a delegate from Saudi Arabia, shared his excitement about the event. "The hosting was grand, and the atmosphere electrifying. What Modi ji said is stunningly acceptable. We all appreciate his efforts internationally and domestically," he said.

During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train under Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, which will connect diaspora members to India’s cultural and religious heritage.

The convention was graced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and other dignitaries. It began with a captivating performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor