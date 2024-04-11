Indian Man Sets World Record: Rourkela Resident Runs 68 Km on Manual Treadmill in 12 Hours

A new Guinness World Record has been set by a 34-year-old ultrarunner for running the greatest distance on a manual treadmill in 12 hours. The record holder is Sumit Kumar Singh, and Meera Devi, a resident of Basanti colony. Sumit Kumar is married and has two-year-old son. Sumit works in a private firm at kalunga.

Record holder Sumit's goal was to run on treadmill for 12 hours without touching the machine while in motion and to cover a minimum distance of 65 km. A video of his run, from 8:15 am to 8:20 pm on Mar 12 on Basanti Pathagar premises, was uploaded to the Guinness World Records website. After verifying the video, Guinness issued a certificate to Sumit, which he received on Tuesday evening.

The certificate states that Sumit Kumar Singh from India set the male record for the greatest distance run on a manual treadmill in 12 hours, covering 68.04 km (42.27 mi) in Rourkela, Odisha, India, on March 12, 2024. Sumit previously accomplished impressive feats by running 102 km in 12 hours and 161 km in 24 hours on a track. He also holds the world record for completing the most marathon distances in 30 days, achieving 33 full marathons totaling 1392.6 km between April 25 and May 24, 2023, recognized by The International Book of Records.

Read More: Railway Rules: No Penalty for Emergency Train Chain Pulling

Moreover, Sumit has earned the opportunity to represent India in the COMRADES race in South Africa, aiming to complete an 86 km run within 12 hours in June 2024.

Expressing his joy for setting a Guinness world record, Sumit emphasized his goal of promoting fitness and mental health awareness among individuals over 30 years old. He highlighted the challenges this age group faces in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and shared his aspiration to compete in the 24 hours world championship to represent India.