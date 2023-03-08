Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing during routine sortie, crew members rescued

An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing near Mumbai coast, reportedly after an incident occurred during a routine sortie on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, all three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue.

A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet.

"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor