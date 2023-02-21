Indian Navy participates in Goa Carnival with a float, short skit

An Indian Navy's tableau and a short skit prepared by Naval Aircraft Yard (Goa) were shown during the "Goa Carnival 2023" at Vasco-da- Gama on Monday.

A tableau "Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready" exhibited a self-propelled model of the first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was commissioned on September 2, 2022.

The salient features of the mighty aircraft carrier and models of indigenous aircraft like LCA Tejas, ALH and TEDBF were showcased on the float.

A skit depicting the 'Atmanirbhar" approach of the armed forces was also performed by naval personnel during the parade. The tableau proved to be a source of inspiration for the youth of Goa to be a part of the nation-building process and in turn, motivate them to join the Indian Navy.

( With inputs from ANI )

