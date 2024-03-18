Indian Navy’s 40-Hour Operation: Seizes Hijacked Ship After Somali Pirates Downed Drone

India's burgeoning maritime influence was prominently showcased as the Indian Navy successfully conducted a high-stakes mid-sea operation, effectively terminating a three-month hijacking of a bulk carrier. The operation, spearheaded by the warship INS Kolkata, saw the coordinated deployment of long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft, and the strategic airdrop of elite MARCOS commandos from a C-17 aircraft.

The Navy seized the former Maltese-flagged vessel, rescued 17 hostages and captured 35 armed pirates in the nearly 40-hour operation around 2,600 km from the Indian coast that experts say was the first such successful takeover of a cargo ship from the Somali pirates in the last around seven years.

After confirming the presence of armed pirates aboard the vessel MV Ruen through a ship-launched drone, the Navy reported that the drone was subsequently targeted and shot down by the pirates on March 15th.

Amid escalating worries regarding the security of crucial sea routes, the Navy emphasized on Sunday that the meticulously executed operation underscores its commitment to bolstering peace and stability in the Indian Ocean. Additionally, it pledged to counter any resurgence of piracy in the region.

It is learnt that Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar minutely monitored the operation. I congratulate the Indian Navy and the brave crew onboard the ships and aircraft, including MARCOs, for their determined & decisive actions,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on X.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for the successful operation to rescue the hijacked vessel and crew members, including seven nationals of her country.