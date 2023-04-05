Indian Navy's Marine Commando dies during free fall training of special forces

Panagarh (West Bengal) [India], April 5 : A Marine Commando of the Indian Navy on Wednesday lost his life during free-fall training of the special forces.

"The Navy Petty Officer carried out a para jump from a military transport aircraft from Panagarh, West Bengal and lost his life during free-fall training of Special Forces," an official from the Indian Navy said.

Further details are awaited in this incident.

