Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy is the head of Autopilot engineering, Elon Musk's Tesla

The world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk has disclosed that Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee of his electric vehicle company's Autopilot team.

Musk disclosed this in a tweet in reply to a video of his interview, he wrote “Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!." He also said that Ashok is the head of Autopilot engineering.

"Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world,” he said.

Elon on Teslas Autopilot team: Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering. Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit & give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world. @elonmuskpic.twitter.com/a6vJ64aphG — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 29, 2021

WHO IS ASHOK ELLUSWAMY?

Ashok Elluswamy is a software engineer before Tesla he worked with Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System now he has been associated with Tesla for the past eight years. Ashok holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Engineering Guindy, Chennai. He did his master's in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.

And here in Tesla, he worked as a director of Tesla’s Autopilot Software where he leads the autonomy software team for the autopilot division and created ground truth pipelines to train neural networks with massive amounts of diverse, high-quality data, as per his LinkedIn profile.

