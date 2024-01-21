Indian Passenger Plane Crashes in Topkhana Mountains of Badakhshan in Afghanistan

In a heartbreaking incident, an Indian passenger plane crashed in the rugged mountains of Topkhana, adjacent to the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province. The unfortunate event was reported by Afghanistan's TOLO News, citing Zabihullah Amiri, the head of the Department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan.

Plane Crash Reported in Afghanistan Mountains:

He mentioned that a team had been dispatched to the area to investigate the incident. According to local reports, the plane crashed on Sunday morning, January 21. As of now, official sources have not provided information regarding casualties or the cause of the crash. Officials are actively investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.