Indian Railway cancels 1100 trains due to coal and power crisis

India is facing a severe coal crisis. The coal crisis has had a major impact on the country's electricity supply. Against this backdrop, the government has taken a big decision. It has been decided to cancel at least 1100 trains across the country in the next 20 days. The government's decision has angered the business community, including passengers. Many power generation projects in the country are facing coal crisis. To deal with this and to supply coal, the railways are transporting 15 per cent extra coal. As a result, the Railways has decided to cancel about 1100 passenger trains in the next 20 days. This includes both Mail Express and Passenger trains. 500 rounds of express trains and 580 rounds of passenger trains have been canceled.

According to the railways, passenger trains have been canceled to provide access to freight trains supplying coal to the thermal power plant. Railways has already canceled 670 passenger trains for the next one month. After that, the cancellation of these trains will cause great inconvenience to the passengers. People coming and going from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand in particular are facing huge inconvenience.

The country is facing severe heat this year, so the demand for electricity has increased significantly since April. Increasing demand for electricity has also increased the use of coal. However, coal crisis has affected many states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Power supply has been disrupted in many states and people are facing difficulties.