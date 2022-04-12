Indian Railway Jobs: Job Opportunity in South-Western Railway, vacancy of 147 posts

Railways in India is one of the largest public sector undertakings. So many people are trying to get job opportunities in railways. Regular recruitment process for various posts has started by Railways. Now South-Western Railway has announced recruitment process for 147 posts of Freight Manager. Interested candidates can apply through rrchubli.in on the official website of Railways.

The last date for submission of applications is 25th April, 2022. A total of 147 posts of freight managers will be recruited. The process of filing nomination papers for the same has started from April 1. Candidates will be selected after scrutiny of documents and examination after medical examination.

Here's how you can submit application

- First go to rrchubli.in which is the official website of Railways

- You will now see a link to the online application near the official notification on the homepage. Click on it

- Now a new page will open

- Fill in all the requested information

- Now upload the certificate and signature

- After registration you will see notification on mobile number and mail id

- Now you can also remove the print of the application for further use.