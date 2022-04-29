Indian railways cancels few passenger trains to facilitate transportation of coal for power generation

Currently, there is a power crisis in many parts of the country. Citizens are suffering in many places due to power crisis. Against this backdrop, Indian Railways has taken a big decision. Some passenger trains have been canceled to facilitate coal transportation for power generation in the country. Some passenger trains have been canceled so that coal trains can run at high speeds so as not to interfere with power generation.

Currently, there is power cuts in many parts of India. Indian Railways Executive Director Gaurav Krishna Bansal said the move was aimed at speeding up power generation. Passenger services will be resumed as soon as the situation returns to normal. Railways is trying to reduce the time required to transport coal to the power plant, Bansal said.

Indian Railways is reportedly trying to add another 100,000 wagons to its fleet to meet the growing demand for coal. It is also learned that a dedicated freight corridor is being set up for faster delivery of goods.

Many states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are facing power crisis. Currently, there is a huge shortage of coal in the country. Meanwhile, the Railways has taken this decision in view of the shortage of coal in power plants. Railways have also instructed coal-carrying freight trains to give green signals before passenger trains.

Eight important passenger trains in Uttar Pradesh have been canceled for some time. These include Lucknow-Meerut Express (22453), Prayagraj Sangam-Bareilly Express (14307, Bareilly-Prayagraj Sangam Express (14308) - Roja-Bareilly Express (04379) - Moradabad-Kathgodam Express (05332) - Meerut-Lucknow Express (22) Bareilly-Roja Express (04380) and Shamil-Kathgodam-Moradabad Express (05331).