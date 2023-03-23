Indian Railways completes 100 per cent electrification in Odisha

New Delhi [India], March 23 : On the lines of setting the target of achieving net zero carbon emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has completely electrified the existing broad gauge network in Odisha.

As per the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, the existing broad gauge network in Odisha is 2,822 route kilometres, which is 100 per cent electrified, resulting in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of the electric loco, energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving of foreign exchange.

It further said that the new broad gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways' policy of 100 per cent electrified network.

It is notable that Odisha state's territory falls in the jurisdiction of East Coast, South Eastern and South East Central Railways. Some of the major railway stations in Odisha include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda. The railway network plays an important role in the transportation of minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Odisha to other parts of the country, said the Railway Ministry statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the first railway line in Odisha was constructed between Cuttack - Khurda Road - Puri in 1897.

Some of the important trains originating from Odisha are - Howrah-Puri Express, Konark Express, Coromandel Express, Hirakud Express, Visakha Express, and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdh Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor