Indian Railways have changed rules of night travel, check out

The rules for traveling in trains by Indian Railways are changed from time to time. You should have complete knowledge of the rules made by the railways. At this time, the railways have made some rules in view of the sleep deprivation of the passengers at night. This will make it easier for passengers to sleep at night. The new rules have been implemented immediately, according to india.com. According to the new rules, no one close to you (Train Passenger) will be able to speak loudly on his mobile and he will not be able to listen to loud songs. Railways will take action against such persons if a complaint is lodged by a passenger in this regard. This decision has been taken to make the journey of passengers comfortable.

Guidelines of train after 10 pm -

- No passenger will speak loudly or listen to loud music on mobile.

- The sleep of the fellow passenger should not be disturbed at night, so all the lights except the night light should be turned off.

- Passengers traveling in groups will no longer be able to chat on the train until late at night. Because now if a fellow passenger complains, action can be taken.

- Checking staff, RPF, electrician, catering staff and maintenance staff will work quietly at night.

- Railway staff will provide immediate assistance to passengers above 60 years of age, disabled passengers and women traveling alone if required.