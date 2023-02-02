Indian Railways revenue earnings up by 73 pc in passenger segment

The total approximate earnings in the passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to January 2023 is Rs 54,733 crore, registering an increase of 73 per cent in comparison to Rs 31,634 crore achieved during the same period last year, informed the Ministry of Railways on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, in the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period April 1 to January 31, 2023, is 6,590 lakh as compared to 6,181 lakh during the same period last year, showing an increase of 7 per cent.

The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period April 1 to January 31, 2023, is Rs 42,945 crore as compared to Rs 29,079 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 48 per cent.

The Ministry said that in the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period April 1 to January 31, 2023, is 45,180 lakh as compared to 19,785 lakh during the same period last year, showing an increase of 128 per cent.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the period April 1 to January 31, 2023, is Rs 11,788 crore as compared to Rs 2,555 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor