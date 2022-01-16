Indian, Russian Navies carry out joint exercise in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Jan 16 Indigenously-designed and built guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, carried out a passage exercise (PASSEX) with Russian Navy's RFS Admiral Tributs in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

"The exercise (on Friday) showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies and included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck helicopter operations and seamanship activities," the Indian Navy statement said.

These exercises are aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the friendly navies, and this will involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations, Navy officials said, adding that these exercises are conducted regularly with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea.

Last year from October 12 to 15, the Indian Navy participated in the second phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and the United States Navy (USN) which was conducted in the Bay of Bengal while first phase of the exercise was conducted in the Philippines Sea from August 26 to 29, 2021.

In this exercise, the Indian Navy participated with INS Ranvijay, INS Satpura, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a submarine while the US Navy's Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson participated, along with destroyers, USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale. The JMSDF was represented by JS Kaga and JS Murasame whilst the AHMAS Ballarat and HMAS Sirius of Royal Australian Navy participated in this mega naval exercise.

