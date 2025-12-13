Indian youth reimagining traditional crafts for global markets: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Dec 13 The Indian youth today is understanding the traditional craft and is presenting contemporary products that are relevant to global audiences, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said on Saturday.

While inaugurating the Crafted for the Future " exhibition at the National Craft Museum here, the minister noted that all measures are being taken to facilitate artisans and to take various crafts from India to the world.

Crafted for the Future, the 10-day exhibition is part of the National Handicrafts Week. It will remain open to the public until 21 December 2025, with free entry for all visitors.

Crafted for the Future, the third edition of the broader Weave the Future series, places a renewed emphasis on everyday material culture, the intrinsic connection between communities, their environments, and the materials that shape daily life.

Speaking at the event, Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, said that preserving India’s craft wisdom is not about nostalgia, but about recognising craft as a living force that continues to shape the future.

Visitors to Crafted for the Future can explore immersive installations that trace the journeys of everyday materials, alongside a curated craft marketplace featuring artisans and collectives working with local and regenerative resources.

The programme also includes daily film screenings, demonstrations and conversations on material origins and craft processes, as well as hands-on workshops led by artisans and designers. The event aims to deepen public understanding of craft-led ecological knowledge and its role in building sustainable futures.

The exhibition is an initiative by the office of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles. The exhibition highlights India's rich craft traditions and their relevance to sustainable, contemporary living.

