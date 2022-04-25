India's COVID-19 management is global case study: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the way India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic is a global case study.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 7th International Conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector, the Union Minister said, "the way India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic is a global case study."

The health ministry is committed to two important aspects of the healthcare ecosystem, 'Heal in India and Heal by India', the health minister added.

"Today the entire world community is praising India's efforts in carrying out the World's largest vaccination drive. We have administered more than 187 crore doses in the country so far which is a commendable feat," he added.

He further added that the conference provided a platform for industry, academia and policymakers to brainstorm and draft a plan for the next 25 years for the sector.

The Health Minister said that MBBS seats will cross more than 1 lakh this year.

"India is a global leader in the Pharma sector; the Medical devices sector is likely to become a 50 billion dollar market by 2025," said Union Minister of State or Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba.

Mandaviya also chaired two roundtable conferences with the Pharma and Medical Devices CEOs after the inaugural ceremony.

Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, senior officials from FICCI and Invest India and CEOs of various Pharma and medical devices companies were also present at the conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

