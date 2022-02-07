India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination campaign crosses 170 cr mark: Mansukh Mandaviya
By ANI | Published: February 7, 2022 06:38 PM2022-02-07T18:38:18+5:302022-02-07T18:45:07+5:30
The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that the country has crossed the 170 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark.
"India is moving forward with great strength and vigour in its fight against COVID-19. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic," he tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
