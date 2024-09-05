India's First 'Presvu' Eye Drops for Presbyopia Approved by DCGI; Improves Vision in 15 Minutes

Good news for those who rely on glasses for reading or watching TV: India's first 'eye drops' have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). These innovative eye drops promise to enhance vision within 15 minutes, allowing users to read and see clearly without the need for glasses. Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals has launched 'Presvu Eye Drops' on Tuesday. Made with pilocarpine, these eye drops are designed to treat presbyopia, an age-related condition that impairs the ability to focus on nearby objects.

Nikhil K. Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals, discussed the new 'Presvu Eye Drops' in an interview, highlighting that a single drop begins to show effects within 15 minutes and lasts for up to six hours. He noted that if a second drop is applied within three to six hours of the first, the effect can be extended. Masurkar said that, until now, glasses were the primary solution for reading or seeing nearby objects, with no drug-based alternatives available for vision correction.

Entod Pharmaceuticals specializes in ophthalmology and dermatology and exports its products to over 60 countries. Starting from the first week of October, the new prescription-based 'Presvu Eye Drops' will be available at pharmacies for Rs 350. These drops are designed for the treatment of mild to moderate presbyopia in people aged 40 to 55.

