India's Heatwave Set to Subside, Except for West Rajasthan and Kerala

The Meteorological Department announced that the heatwave conditions across India are set to dissipate, save for one region. The official stated that the heatwave is expected to relent across the entirety of the country, with the exception of West Rajasthan and Kerala, where a heatwave alert remains in effect.

Tomorrow, the heatwave will only be present in West Rajasthan. We have issued it with a yellow alert because we don't have a lot of hope for the impact, said Indian Meteorological Department's scientist Soma Sen.

According to the IMD, the heatwave spell is expected to persist over West Rajasthan until May 10, after which it is anticipated to diminish. Over the past 24 hours, certain areas of West Rajasthan experienced heatwave conditions, with temperatures surpassing 45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Central India is forecasted to observe a decrease of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a subsequent rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius.

