"India's national capital unsafe": DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over minor girl's killing

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a minor girl, allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy."In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson. The women's panel head further said that the national capital has become “extremely unsafe for women and girls,” and urged the Central government to chair a "high-level meeting" with Union home minister Amit Shah, and city's lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

“A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union home minister, Delhi lieutenant governor”, she added. The prime suspect in this shocking crime is Sahil, who was known to be the girl's friend. The victim and Sahil, a 20-year-old, were in a relationship, but they had a quarrel the day of the incident. As the girl was planning to attend her friend's son's birthday, the accused intercepted her and attacked her with multiple stabbings, followed by hitting her with a stone. Accused Sahil is currently on the run, and a search is underway to apprehend him. An FIR has reportedly been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station. "We will soon arrest him," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi while speaking to news agency ANI.