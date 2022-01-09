India's Omicron tally reaches 3,623

New Delhi, Jan 9 With 552 fresh new Omicron cases detected in last 24 hrs, India's tally of this highly transmissible Covid-19 varaint has climbed to 3,623, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the total, 1,409 people have recovered so far.

As per the Ministry, the variant has spread to 27 States and UTs till date, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit.

Maharashtra has reported 1,009 Omicron cases and 439 of them have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Omicron tally stood at 513, of which 57 have recovered.

The other states with a three-digit Omicron tally are Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (185), Haryana and Telangana (123 each) and Uttar Pradesh (113).

Two-digit case tallies were reported in Odisha (60), Andhra Pradesh (28), Punjab (27), West Bengal (27) and Goa (19).

The states with single-digit Omicron cases are Madhya Pradesh and Assam (nine each); Uttarakhand (eight); Meghalaya (four); Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and the Andman & Nicobar Islands (three each); Puducherry (two); Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Chhattisgarh (one each)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor